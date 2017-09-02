WAFA SC deny Aminu Mohammed sale to English Premier League giants Manchester City
Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC have quashed media reports that youngster Aminu Mohammed has been sold to Manchester City.
A club statement on Saturday read: ''WAFASC will like to debunk circling reports and publications in the media that our player Aminu Mohammed has been transferred to a foreign club.
''We wish to categorically state that Aminu Mohammed is still a player of WAFA SC.''
Reports emerged last week that the English Premier League giants have splashed US$ 2m on the talented teenager.
Mohammed is said to have caught the eyes of City after impressing during a two-week trial at the Etihad.
According to the publications, the 16-year-old attracted the attention of City scouts while playing in a youth tournament in Qatar for Red Bull Salzburg, where he scored a brace in a 3-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were reported to have been interested in the Ghana youth international.