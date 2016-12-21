WAFA SC striker Komlan Agbegniadan named in Togo's provisional AFCON squad

West African Football Academy forward Komlan Agbegniadan has earned a place in Togo's provisional squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Former Ghana coach, Claude LeRoy announced a 25-man squad on Wednesday.

The squad will be trimmed to 23 before the tournament starts on 14 January, 2017.

The former AS Togo Port striker netted eight times in the Ghana Premier League last season for the Academy side with four man-of-the-match awards.

Former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor is named in the squad.

By Nuhu Adams

