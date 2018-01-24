WAFA SC teenager Prince Obeng Ampem completes move to Croatian side HNK Sibenik

WAFA SC young prospect Prince Obeng Ampem has completed his move to Croatian second tier side HNK Sibenik on a two year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Ampem finalized his transfer from the Academy side on Wednesday where he put pen to paper after passing a medical in an hospital in the city of Sibenik.

The 19 year-old winger had a scintillating spell for WAFA SC in the Ghana Premier League last season.

He scored six goals and provided two others to help the Academy side to finish second on the log at the end of the season.

