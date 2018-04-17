Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

WAFA SC's key midfielder Prosper Ahiabu suspended for 'crucial' AshantiGold clash on Wednesday

Published on: 17 April 2018
Prosper Ahiabu

WAFA will be without the services of suspended midfielder Prosper Ahiabu in Wednesday's must-win clash against AshantiGold at home in the Ghana Premier League. 

A statement on the club's Facebook page read: ''Midfielder Prosper Ahaibu is unavailable for selection to face leaders AshantiGold on Wednesday at home due to card-related suspension.

''Ahiabu picked up his third yellow card of the season in last Sunday's defeat at Techiman Eleven Wonders.

''He will serve the mandatory one-match ban but return for the clash against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

''The new signing has featured in all of our seven matches this season.''

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations