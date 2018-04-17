WAFA SC's key midfielder Prosper Ahiabu suspended for 'crucial' AshantiGold clash on Wednesday
WAFA will be without the services of suspended midfielder Prosper Ahiabu in Wednesday's must-win clash against AshantiGold at home in the Ghana Premier League.
A statement on the club's Facebook page read: ''Midfielder Prosper Ahaibu is unavailable for selection to face leaders AshantiGold on Wednesday at home due to card-related suspension.
''Ahiabu picked up his third yellow card of the season in last Sunday's defeat at Techiman Eleven Wonders.
''He will serve the mandatory one-match ban but return for the clash against Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.
''The new signing has featured in all of our seven matches this season.''