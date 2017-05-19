WAFA striker Komlan Agbegniadan earns Togo call-up for Algeria AFCON qualifier

West African Football Academy striker Komlan Agbegniadan has been called-up for Togo's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria next month.

Coach Claude Leroy has handed a call-up to the exciting forward.

He is among three attackers invited by the Frenchman for the clash against the Desert Foxes.

Agbegniadan featured for the Hawks at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

He has scored four goals for WAFA in the Ghanaian top-flight this season.

By Patrick Akoto

