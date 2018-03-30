WAFA unbeaten at home in 46 matches to equal Ghana Premier League record

WAFA SC chalked a piece of Ghana Premier League history by equalling the longest unbeaten home run in the top-flight with 46 matches.

Berekum Chelsea previously held that record during their spell between July 2009 and November 2014 when they got relegated.

The Academy Boys' last defeat at the Red Bull Arena was back in January 2015 when we were beaten 1-0 by AshantiGold.

Below is a list of all of WAFA's last 46 home matches played so far . Sun 25/01/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Great Olympics Wed 04/02/15 WAFA 1 - 0 Medeama Wed 11/02/15 WAFA 2 - 0 Liberty Professionals Wed 25/02/15 WAFA 3 - 1 New Edubiase Sat 21/03/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Aduana Stars Sun 12/04/15 WAFA 2 - 0 Brong Ahafo Stars Wed 29/04/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Wa All Stars Sat 13/06/15 WAFA 1 - 1 Inter Allies Sun 21/06/15 WAFA 4 - 1 Hasaacas Sun 05/07/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Heart of Lions Wed 22/07/15 WAFA 1 - 0 Asante Kotoko Sun 02/08/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Bechem United Sun 09/08/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Berekum Chelsea Sun 13/09/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Hearts of Oak Sat 20/02/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Asante Kotoko Sun 06/03/16 WAFA 5 - 0 Hasaacas Sun 20/03/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Liberty Professionals Sun 10/04/16 WAFA 1 - 1 New Edubiase Sun 24/04/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs Sun 08/05/16 WAFA 0 - 0 Inter Allies Sun 22/05/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Techiman City Sun 26/06/16 WAFA 2 - 1 Ashanti Gold Wed 06/07/16 WAFA 0 - 0 Medeama Sun 17/07/16 WAFA 2 - 1 Wa All Stars Sat 23/07/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Bechem United Sat 06/08/16 WAFA 3 - 0 Hearts of Oak Wed 17/08/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Dreams Sun 28/08/16 WAFA 1 - 1 Aduana Stars Wed 14/09/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Berekum Chelsea Sun 19/02/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs Sat 25/02/17 WAFA 1 - 1 Aduana Stars Sun 12/03/17 WAFA 2 - 1 Tema Youth Sat 18/03/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Berekum Chelsea Wed 05/04/17 WAFA 3 - 0 Ashanti Gold Sun 16/04/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Bolga All Stars Wed 26/04/17 WAFA 2 - 1 Liberty Profes… Sat 13/05/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Inter Allies Sun 04/06/17 WAFA 5 - 0 Hearts of Oak Wed 28/06/17 WAFA 1 - 0 Elmina Sharks Wed 12/07/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Bechem United Wed 23/08/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Asante Kotoko Wed 30/08/17 WAFA 0 - 0 Great Olympics Sun 08/10/17 WAFA 3 - 0 Wa All Stars Sun 22/10/17 WAFA 1 - 1 Medeama Sun 18/03/18 WAFA 1 - 1 Asante Kotoko Wed 28/03/18 WAFA 2 - 0 Aduana Stars

