WAFA unbeaten at home in 46 matches to equal Ghana Premier League record

Published on: 30 March 2018
WAFA's line-up before Aduana Stars clash.

WAFA SC  chalked a piece of Ghana Premier League history by equalling the longest unbeaten home run in the top-flight with 46 matches.

Berekum Chelsea previously held that record during their spell between July 2009 and November 2014 when they got relegated.

The Academy Boys' last defeat at the Red Bull Arena was back in January 2015 when we were beaten 1-0 by AshantiGold.

Below is a list of all of WAFA's last 46 home matches played so far .

Sun 25/01/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Great Olympics

Wed 04/02/15 WAFA 1 - 0 Medeama

Wed 11/02/15 WAFA 2 - 0 Liberty Professionals

Wed 25/02/15 WAFA 3 - 1 New Edubiase

Sat 21/03/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Aduana Stars

Sun 12/04/15 WAFA 2 - 0 Brong Ahafo Stars

Wed 29/04/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Wa All Stars

Sat 13/06/15 WAFA 1 - 1 Inter Allies

Sun 21/06/15 WAFA 4 - 1 Hasaacas

Sun 05/07/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Heart of Lions

Wed 22/07/15 WAFA 1 - 0 Asante Kotoko

Sun 02/08/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Bechem United

Sun 09/08/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Berekum Chelsea

Sun 13/09/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Hearts of Oak

Sat 20/02/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Asante Kotoko

Sun 06/03/16 WAFA 5 - 0 Hasaacas

Sun 20/03/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Liberty Professionals

Sun 10/04/16 WAFA 1 - 1 New Edubiase

Sun 24/04/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Sun 08/05/16 WAFA 0 - 0 Inter Allies

Sun 22/05/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Techiman City

Sun 26/06/16 WAFA 2 - 1 Ashanti Gold

Wed 06/07/16 WAFA 0 - 0 Medeama

Sun 17/07/16 WAFA 2 - 1 Wa All Stars

Sat 23/07/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Bechem United

Sat 06/08/16 WAFA 3 - 0 Hearts of Oak

Wed 17/08/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Dreams

Sun 28/08/16 WAFA 1 - 1 Aduana Stars

Wed 14/09/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Berekum Chelsea

Sun 19/02/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs

Sat 25/02/17 WAFA 1 - 1 Aduana Stars

Sun 12/03/17 WAFA 2 - 1 Tema Youth

Sat 18/03/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Berekum Chelsea

Wed 05/04/17 WAFA 3 - 0 Ashanti Gold

Sun 16/04/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Bolga All Stars

Wed 26/04/17 WAFA 2 - 1 Liberty Profes…

Sat 13/05/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Inter Allies

Sun 04/06/17 WAFA 5 - 0 Hearts of Oak

Wed 28/06/17 WAFA 1 - 0 Elmina Sharks

Wed 12/07/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Bechem United

Wed 23/08/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Asante Kotoko

Wed 30/08/17 WAFA 0 - 0 Great Olympics

Sun 08/10/17 WAFA 3 - 0 Wa All Stars

Sun 22/10/17 WAFA 1 - 1 Medeama

Sun 18/03/18 WAFA 1 - 1 Asante Kotoko

Wed 28/03/18 WAFA 2 - 0 Aduana Stars

