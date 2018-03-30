WAFA unbeaten at home in 46 matches to equal Ghana Premier League record
WAFA SC chalked a piece of Ghana Premier League history by equalling the longest unbeaten home run in the top-flight with 46 matches.
Berekum Chelsea previously held that record during their spell between July 2009 and November 2014 when they got relegated.
The Academy Boys' last defeat at the Red Bull Arena was back in January 2015 when we were beaten 1-0 by AshantiGold.
Below is a list of all of WAFA's last 46 home matches played so far .
Sun 25/01/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Great Olympics
Wed 04/02/15 WAFA 1 - 0 Medeama
Wed 11/02/15 WAFA 2 - 0 Liberty Professionals
Wed 25/02/15 WAFA 3 - 1 New Edubiase
Sat 21/03/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Aduana Stars
Sun 12/04/15 WAFA 2 - 0 Brong Ahafo Stars
Wed 29/04/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Wa All Stars
Sat 13/06/15 WAFA 1 - 1 Inter Allies
Sun 21/06/15 WAFA 4 - 1 Hasaacas
Sun 05/07/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Heart of Lions
Wed 22/07/15 WAFA 1 - 0 Asante Kotoko
Sun 02/08/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Bechem United
Sun 09/08/15 WAFA 2 - 1 Berekum Chelsea
Sun 13/09/15 WAFA 0 - 0 Hearts of Oak
Sat 20/02/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Asante Kotoko
Sun 06/03/16 WAFA 5 - 0 Hasaacas
Sun 20/03/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Liberty Professionals
Sun 10/04/16 WAFA 1 - 1 New Edubiase
Sun 24/04/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Sun 08/05/16 WAFA 0 - 0 Inter Allies
Sun 22/05/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Techiman City
Sun 26/06/16 WAFA 2 - 1 Ashanti Gold
Wed 06/07/16 WAFA 0 - 0 Medeama
Sun 17/07/16 WAFA 2 - 1 Wa All Stars
Sat 23/07/16 WAFA 2 - 0 Bechem United
Sat 06/08/16 WAFA 3 - 0 Hearts of Oak
Wed 17/08/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Dreams
Sun 28/08/16 WAFA 1 - 1 Aduana Stars
Wed 14/09/16 WAFA 1 - 0 Berekum Chelsea
Sun 19/02/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Ebusua Dwarfs
Sat 25/02/17 WAFA 1 - 1 Aduana Stars
Sun 12/03/17 WAFA 2 - 1 Tema Youth
Sat 18/03/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Berekum Chelsea
Wed 05/04/17 WAFA 3 - 0 Ashanti Gold
Sun 16/04/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Bolga All Stars
Wed 26/04/17 WAFA 2 - 1 Liberty Profes…
Sat 13/05/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Inter Allies
Sun 04/06/17 WAFA 5 - 0 Hearts of Oak
Wed 28/06/17 WAFA 1 - 0 Elmina Sharks
Wed 12/07/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Bechem United
Wed 23/08/17 WAFA 2 - 0 Asante Kotoko
Wed 30/08/17 WAFA 0 - 0 Great Olympics
Sun 08/10/17 WAFA 3 - 0 Wa All Stars
Sun 22/10/17 WAFA 1 - 1 Medeama
Sun 18/03/18 WAFA 1 - 1 Asante Kotoko
Wed 28/03/18 WAFA 2 - 0 Aduana Stars