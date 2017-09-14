WAFU Cup: Under-fire coach Maxwell Konadu backtracks, names Winful Cobbinah in starting X1 against Guinea today

Hearts of Oak star Winful Cobbinah has returned to Ghana's Black Stars B starting line-up ahead of the tricky tie against Guinea on Thursday.

Coach Maxwell Konadu appears to have buckled under the weight of pressure and mounting criticism by naming the talisman in his squad after the initial backlash.

The former Asante Kotoko coach left out the dribbling wizard in his side's controversial 1-0 win over Gambia last Saturday - leading to widespread attacks on his competence.

Joseph Addo maintains his position in between the sticks ahead of Felix Annan, and will be marshalled by Amos Frimpong, Vincent Atinga, Samuel Sarfo and Thomas Abbey, who played full throttle of the win against Gambia as a left sided midfielder.

Captain Isaac Twum will man the midfielder alongside Emmanuel Lomotey and Gideon Waja.

Mercurial Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah has been deployed on the left hand side of midfield while the impressive Felix Addo keeps his place on the right hand side.

Stephen Sarfo, who was a late substitute in the first game gets the nod ahead of Kwame Kizito as the lone man up front.

Below is the Starting XI

Joseph addo

Samuel Sarfo

Atinga

Amos

Abbey

Felix addo

Twum

Lomotey

Cobbina

Waja

Stephen Sarfo

