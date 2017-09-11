WAFU Cup: Burkina Faso coach Traore not disappointed by shock defeat to Niger

Burkina Faso coach Brama Traore insists he's not disappointed despite losing to Niger to exit the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations on Sunday.

The minnows stunned the Stallions 2-1 in Cape Coast to bundle out of the competition after goals from Boubacar Hainikoye Soumana and Idrissa Halidou.

Hassamy Sansan Dah's strike was not enough for the Burkinabe's.

However, coach Brama Traore insists he's not a disappointed man despite the setback.

“We are not disappointed with result because played well. We congratulate Niger,” said the Burkina Faso coach.

“We have a very youthful team and we tried to let them feel the exposure they need to develop their games and improve.

“Niger showed character and the results paid off, we wish them well as they surge forward in WAFU.”

