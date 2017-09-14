WAFU Cup: Ex-Nigeria star Garba Lawal hails Eagles’ good start

Ex-Nigeria international Garba Lawal has hailed the Super Eagles for the team’s good start to their campaign in the ongoing West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The Super Eagles B team got their WAFU Cup campaign underway on a positive note with a 2-0 victory over their Sierra Leoneans counterparts on Monday night. Late goals from Osas Okoro and Peter Eneji were the tonic needed by the Salisu Yusuf tutored lads to break the resistance of the impressive Lone Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium. With the win, Nigeria progressed to the Group A, which also comprises hosts Ghana, Mali and Guinea.

And ex-international Garba Lawal said teamwork was germane to the Eagles’ victory against a resilient Sierra Leonian side.

“It was a well-coordinated effort by the team from the goalkeeping, defence, midfield to the attacking departments.

“I must particular commend Ezenwa for putting up a ‘man-of-the-match’ performance.

“He was mountainous in goal and proved why he is ready for bigger tasks for the Super Eagles in future.

“I hope the boys can continue playing like this and if they do, they will definitely be a handful for any other team in the tournament,” he said.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)