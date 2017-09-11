WAFU Cup: Guinea-Bissau coach Nafatcha admits inexperience and lack of preparation cost his side against Guinea

Guinea-Bissau coach Domingo Nafatcha says inexperienced and lack of preparation was at the root of their 2-1 defeat to Guinea after crashing out of the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Djurtus lacked the gravitas after missing out on the group stage of the regional competition in Cape Coast on Sunday.

And coach Domingo Nafatcha has cited inexperience and lack of preparation as the chief reasons for their exit.

“We met a team that was better prepared than us,” a frank Nafatcha told the post-match press conference.

“We did not have enough time to train.

“We scored first but we lost. We will train harder and be able to perform better in the next tournament.

“WAFU Cup of Nations is improving. We have a project [and we have just started it] and we hope that in the next competition we will play better.

“We have a young team and you can say inexperience cost us.

“We played our hearts out but even though we lost narrowly, we can hold our heads high.”

By Patrick Akoto

