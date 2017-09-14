WAFU Cup: Maxwell Konadu entreats Black Stars B players to replicate club form in the tourney

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has urged his charges to reproduce their club form in the ongoing WAFU Cup.

The Black Stars largely disappointed in their 1-0 win over Gambia in the preliminary round of the competition, where they needed a 95th minute controversial penalty from Vincent Atinga to seal a place in the group stages.

Many criticised the performance of the players as most of them failed to glitter on the day.

And ahead of their match against Guinea, coach Maxwell Konadu echoed the sentiments of the fans and implored the players to justify their merits into the national team.

"I think that they do well in their various clubs that's why we selected them but it's like the system being deployed here is not what they use in their clubs," Konadu told reporters.

"At the national level, most at times games are being played at a high intensity level, with power and speed, so I expect them to step up their game than the usual one they do at their clubs. That's why when they depart and join their clubs we expect that they will play a lot better than before."

"That's not to say what they're being taught at their clubs are not good but we know they can do more."

"I think so far everybody is doing well and we're content."

