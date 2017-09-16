WAFU CUP: Niger coach confident of winning competition after shock Senegal victory

Niger assistant coach Chieck Omar Diabate says his inexperienced squad is hungry for success at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Menas gave their title-winning chance a shot with a 2-1 win over Senegal in their opening Group B match on Friday, September 15.

After suffering elimination in the 2017 African Nations Championship, Diabate expects the select band of players to use this tournament to placate their fans.

“We have a young team and we started by eliminating Burkina Faso and we have now come to the group stage and our first victim is Senegal. That means we are a good side,” said the assistant Niger coach.

“Senegal are not a small team. Technically and tactically they are strong but our boys are really willing to do something because we were eliminated from the CHAN and our only hope is this tournament to win something for our country.”

Niger can secure early qualification to the last four if they defeat Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday, September 17 in their second Group B match.

