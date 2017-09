Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles have landed in Ghana ahead of WAFU Cup of Nations opening game against Sierra Leone.

According to Completesportsnigeria.com, Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr did not make the trip.

Assistant Salisu Yusuf will take charge of the team and is expected to ensure they start with a victory.

A win for the Eagles will see them qualify for the group stage proper.

