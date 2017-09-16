WAFU Cup: Nigeria coach claims Ghana are "beatable" ahead of much anticipated clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach Salisu Yusuf is upbeat about his side's chances against Ghana in the last game of Group A in the ongoing WAFU Cup.

The Super Eagles, who prior to the tournament were heavily touted as one of the favourites to lift the cup, has failed to glitter in the competition.

Nigeria got off to flying start in the competition by sweeping away Sierra Leone 3-1 in the preliminary round.

However, they have failed 5o hit the back of the net in their opening two games of the group against Mali and Guinea respectively.

And only a win could save their blushes in the last game of the group against sworn rivals Ghana.

According to coach Yusuf, no team is unbeatable hence Ghana should be wary of them.

"I believe every team is beatable. When you get your tactics right on the day and take your chances, you will definitely win," Yusuf told reporters.

"We'll stick to our positive minds and see how we can beat them."

Ghana will take on Mali in their second match of the group at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday night.

