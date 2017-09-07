WAFU Nations Cup: Ghana's opponents Gambia train at Essipong ahead of opener

Gambia's WAFU Team has safely arrived and held their first training session at the Essipong Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The Scorpions will face hosts Ghana in the tournament opener at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

Coach Omar Ceesay said: ''The first session is very good and the atmosphere is fine with us. There is no injury worries and our next training schedule will be tomorrow morning because we have many teams lining up for training at the same Stadium.

''We are very focus now and our mission is to focus on our first game and from there we build on.''

Team Manager PA Suwareh Faye described the session as satisfactory and said all the boys are in good shape and ready to proof their worth on Saturday.

''The team is in good shape and everybody is doing well and now we want Gambians to add more prayers for the success of the team.''

