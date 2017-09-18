WAFU Nations Cup: Niger coach not afraid of facing tournament favourites Ghana

Head coach of Niger Cheik Omar Diabate says they will not shudder at the prospect of meeting Ghana in the semifinal of the ongoing WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Menas of Niger were impressive in their 0-0 stalemate with Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium to go second in Group B with four points from two games.

Finishing second in the group will see them draw the Black Stars who are guaranteed top spot in Group A after two straight wins against Guinea and Mali respectively.

“Every team would like to avoid the host nation, but we have seen Ghana play so many times, we don’t fear them,” said Diabate.

“If we happen to meet them, we can beat them because we have seen their matches before coming here."

“Should we meet any team in the semifinal, we are ready. Our objective is to reach the final no matter who our opponents are, if they are either Nigeria, Mali, Guinea or Ghana.”

Niger will face Benin on Tuesday, September 19 in the final Group B match at the Ndoum stadium.

