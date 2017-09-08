WAFU Nations Cup: Perla Natural Mineral Water and 5 Star Energy Drink on board as sponsors

Perla Natural Mineral Water and 5 Star Energy Drink have been unveiled as sponsors of the Ghana 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations at a press conference in Accra.

Perla and 5 Star are all products of Multi Pac Ghana Limited, and they join the tournament as Official Mineral Water Sponsor and Official Energy Drink Sponsor of the tournament.

Announcing the package at the press conference, a representative of Multi Pac Ghana Ltd. Ted Asante said they decided to sponsor the competition because they were impressed by the remarkable effort of the current crop of WAFU leadership to revive the WAFU Cup of Nations.

General Secretary of WAFU B, Mr Jammeh Bojang commended Fox Sports Network, headline sponsors of the tournament, as well as other local sponsors for coming on board to support the competition.

Mr Mamadou Gueye of Fox Sports said Fox Sports' long-term partnership with WAFU is a strong indication of their commitment to developing football in West Africa.

He revealed FOX and WAFU will soon roll out competitions for all age groups as well as for women competition.

The WAFU Cup of Nations will be held in Cape Coast and Elmina from September 9 to 24 with 16 West African nations taking part.

