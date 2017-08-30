Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
WAFU officials inspect Ndoum Sports Complex to replace Sekondi Stadium for Nations Cup

Published on: 30 August 2017
Officials inspecting the Ndoum Sports Complex.

Organizers have inspected the Ndoum Sports Complex in Elmina as a host venue for next month's WAFU Nations Cup. 

President of Zone West A Kwesi Nyantakyi and some members of the Local Organizing Committee inspected the facility on Wednesday.

If the venue is passed fit, it will replace the Sekondi Stadium in Essipong for the three-week tournament.

The inaugural edition of the WAFU Nations Cup will be played from 9-24 September.

 

