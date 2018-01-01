WAFU star Stephen Sarfo in cartilaginous contest with Thomas Abbey and Amos Frimpong for 2017 SWAG Local Footballer of the Year Award

2017 WAFU Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Stephen Sarfo will face tough competition from Thomas Abbey and Amos Frimpomg for the 2017 SWAG Local Footballer of the Year award.

The three players, who all played a key role in Ghana’s success at the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup glory, have been pitted against each other by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana, looking for deserves to win the gong.

Sarfo, who had a magnificent season with Berekum Chelsea in the just ended Ghana Premier League hit the back of the net 15 times to emerge the second top scorer in the league.

He also scored 4 flawless goals to emerge the goal king at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted in Ghana.

Sarfo’s numbers in 2017 look enviable but a close look at Amos Frimpong’s make it extremely difficult to pick a winner for the award.

Amos also played a key role in helping Ghana to win the 2017 WAFU Tournament, playing all six matches and providing two assists.

He also guided Asante Kotoko to lift the 2017 FA Cup as well as the 2017 President Cup, beating sworn rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the finals on both occasions.

While Amos presents impeccable statistics in the year under review ahead of the awards night, Hearts of Oak skipper Thomas Abbey’s looks not only juicy but also sexy.

Abbey scored 13 goals as a winger for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League as well as rolling an influential role to aid Ghana win the WAFU Nations Cup.

Let the debate begin as to who deserves to win the award as the date for the night is announced in a few weeks.

