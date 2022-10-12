WAFU Zone B Elective Congress: GFA boss Kurt Okraku to go unopposed

Kurt Okraku, president of the Ghana Football Association, will run unopposed for WAFU Zone B head in the upcoming Electoral Congress on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Ivory Coast.

This comes after no other candidate filed nominations to contest President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku to lead the sub-regional body.

Okraku will be re-elected as WAFU Zone B President for a four-year term, having succeeded Djibrilla Hima Hamidou of Niger, who stepped down in May 2021.

President Okraku has worked tirelessly to resurrect competitions and modernize Zone football administration.

The General Assembly is the football block's supreme legislative organ, where key decisions are made for implementation by the WAFU Zone B Secretariat.

On Saturday, Federation Presidents, CAF Executives, General Secretaries of the sub-seven region's Associations, and some invited guests are expected to attend the General Assembly.