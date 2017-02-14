Wakaso makes his Granada debut in humiliating defeat to Eibar in Spanish top-flight

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso played his first game for Spanish side Granada on Monday when they were humiliated 4-0 in their La Liga game against Eibar.

Wakaso who has joined Granda on loan was introduced into the game in the 46th minute for French defender Dimitri Foulquier.

The 25-year old was impressive but his long range strikes and few attempt on goal was not enough to rescue his side from a 4-0 heavy defeat to Eibar.

Mubarak Wakaso could be handed a start when Granada takes on Real Betis in their next League game at home.

By the victory Eibar stayed in contention for European competition next season by their routing of the struggling Granada.

Adrian Gonzalez and Sergi Enrich each scored in the first half, and Pedro Leon and Ivan Ramis added goals in the second to leave the hosts in seventh place in the 20-team standings.

The top three La Liga clubs automatically advance to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and the fourth-place club goes through a playoff.

While, teams who finish in fifth and sixth places secure a berth in the Europa League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)