Wakaso named as Granada's best winter signing

Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has been named as Granada's best winter signing.

Wakaso joined the Spanish side on loan from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

The Ghana international did not disappoint as he turned on the heat in style despite the side going down in the La Liga.

Granada's relegation had nothing to do with Wakaso's footballing qualities as he gave his all during the short stint with the club.

The 21-day absence of the Ghanaian during his involvement in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations has been cited as one of the primary reasons Granada went down.

The former Celtic man offered a recital in the middle of the park, using his energy and stealing balls that depleted the offensive capacity.

His claw and his delivery in the engine room made him a huge fixture within Lucas Alcaraz squad.

The absence of Wakaso in the Granada shirt largely accounted for their downward spiral.

He has been linked with a number of stellar clubs in Europe as it turns out he won't return to Greece.

By Patrick Akoto

