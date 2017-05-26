Wales call up Ghanaian Ethan Ampadu for World Cup qualifier

Exeter City teenager Ethan Ampadu is one of seven uncapped players named in Wales' squad for a training camp in Portugal ahead of June's World Cup qualifier in Serbia.

The 16-year-old defensive player has represented Wales up to Under-19 level, but is also eligible for England.

Everton's Gethin Jones and fellow defender Tom Lockyer of Bristol Rovers are also included.

Barnsley forward Marley Watkins gets a first call up.

Wales will hold a training camp at the Vale do Lobo resort in Portugal ahead of the qualifier in Serbia on 11 June.

Chris Coleman's side are third in their qualifying group after four consecutive draws, four points behind leaders Serbia with five games remaining.

