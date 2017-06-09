Walia Ibex of Ethiopia to train at the Baba Yara Stadium on Saturday ahead of Ghana game

The Walia Ibex of Ethiopia will get an opportunity to have a feel of the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports on Saturday ahead of the crunch game of Sunday.

Ghana will look to build their 2017 AFCON qualifiers with and emphatic win against their Ethiopian who have already arrived in Kumasi.

The game is the first for new coach Kwesi Appiah who is making a return to the team to the after he hotly sacked after the World Cup in Brazil.

The Ghana team has been training at the Baba Yara Stadium with high hopes of making it a day to remember.

