Watch: Ghana players take a walk ahead of Mali clash at AFCON 2017

Published on: 21 January 2017
Black Stars players

Ghana players went for an early morning walk ahead of their second Group D match against Mali on Saturday evening at the Africa Cup of Nations. 

The Black Stars can seal early qualification to the quarter-final if they beat the Eagles in Port Gentil.

Mali put up a brave fight to draw 0-0 with Egypt and are expected to put up a tough test.

Ghana top Group D after an opening 1-0 win over Uganda thanks to an Andre Ayew penalty.

