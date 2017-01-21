Watch: Ghana players take a walk ahead of Mali clash at AFCON 2017

Ghana players went for an early morning walk ahead of their second Group D match against Mali on Saturday evening at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars can seal early qualification to the quarter-final if they beat the Eagles in Port Gentil.

Mali put up a brave fight to draw 0-0 with Egypt and are expected to put up a tough test.

Ghana top Group D after an opening 1-0 win over Uganda thanks to an Andre Ayew penalty.

Live: #Ghana players take a walk ahead of this evening clash with Mali# at #afcon2017 https://t.co/e0BCgppSmv — Ghana FA (@ghanafaofficial) January 21, 2017

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)