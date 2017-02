Wa All Stars were booted out of the CAF Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Al Ahli Tripoli on Sunday in Tunis.

The Ghanaian champions suffered back-to-back defeats and got eliminated 5-1 on aggregate.

Al Ahli scored in either side of the half and looked the better side all afternoon at the Stade El Menzah, Tunis.

The Libyan side will face the winner of the Tusker/AS Port-Louis 2000 tie.

