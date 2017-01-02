Watford, Hoffenheim keep taps on Genoa star Isaac Coffie

The adventure of Ghanaian international Isaac Coffie in the Serie A could end any time soon as English side Watford and Bundesliga side Hoffenheim keep taps on him.

The Ghanaian youngster has been in tremendous form this season for his side heightening interest from the two sides.

The two sides are expected to dash out a huge transfer fee in their bid to land the 25 year old Rossoblu.

Coffie, who has spent some year at Torino, Piacenza, Chievo Verona and Sassuolo could end up tasting the English Premier League if Watford outmuscles Hoffeinham for his signature but the German side appear more determined for his signature.

