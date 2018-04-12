'We anticipated the victory over AshantiGold' - Reginald Boateng

Liberty Professionals coach Reginald Asante Boateng has insisted that he was not surprised by their slender win over AshantiGold in Week 6 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The Scientific Soccer lads became the first side to inflict a defeat on AshantiGold in the ongoing Ghana Premier League courtesy Evans Kyei Baffour's 93rd minute strike.

The victory was the Dansoman-based side's second successive win following their 2-0 win over Eleven Wonders last Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the match, Coach Boateng says they anticipated the win despite knowing the strength of the Miners.

"It was a good game and we did everything to win and exactly what we were looking for came to pass," he said

"Ashgold is doing very well this season and we knew it was going to be hard to crack them."

"But one thing we know is that, they have never won against us here before so i knew they were going to win."

