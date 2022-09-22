We are building a very strong Black Stars - GFA communications director Henry Asante Twum

Following the addition of new players, Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante Twum believes the Black Stars are now a good team, but the desire is to have a very strong Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The likes of Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, and Mohammed Salisu have joined the squad, and Asante Twum believes the right players are available to build unbeatable Black Stars.

"I think we have a good team. I think we are building a very strong team. A team with Joseph Wollacot, Tariq Lamptey, Alidu Seidu, Baba Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Ambrosius, Salisu, Dziku, Inaki Williams, Issahaku, etc.

"These are top professionals, and if you are able to build a team out of these names, you will definitely be unbeatable. We have quality in the team. Age is on our side. On average, we have a team that has 22-year-olds. It indicates that the future is bright and the future stars tomorrow," the Communications Director said on SVTV Africa.

"As things stand, I can confidently say no. We’ve gone through a long journey with the qualifications and have tested the players. I’m sure your question has to do with bringing in some of the players whose names have popped up, but as things stand, I don’t think that is likely to happen.

"I wouldn’t say when a player is doing well in Europe or the domestic front, he wouldn’t be given the chance. I’m not in a position to say that. Anything is possible,” Henry added.

Ghana will take on Brazil in their first international friendly on September 23rd in France before travelling to Spain to play Nicaragua on September 27th.

The Black Stars have qualified for the World Cup and see these friendlies as the perfect preparatory games to sharpen their methods and strengthen their chemistry ahead of tough group games against countries like Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.