‘We are experienced enough to beat Olympics’ – Kobina Emissah

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks are looking to upset Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium when the two lock horns this after and head coach Kobina Emissah feels his side are capable of doing that.

The Sharks lost the maiden game in the Ghana Premier League at home to Aduana Stars with a game in hand against champions Wa All Stars.

But Amissah insists his side is gifted with experienced players to guide them for a victory against The Wonder Club in Accra.

“People must not see us as an inexperienced side. We have the experienced players needed to beat Olympics in Accra,” he told Happy FM.

“Following our qualification, we augmented our side with some good players who have Premier League experience. So people must not assume we can’t do it.

“We will shock Olympics,” he added.

The Sharks enjoyed an unprecedented run in the Division One season on their way to the Premier League but have not started well as pundits expected.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

