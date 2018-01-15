'We are poised to conquer Africa,' insists Aduana Stars hitman

Aduana Stars forward Bright Adjei says they fervently preparing for their forthcoming CAF Champions League game against Libyan side Al Tahadi next month.

The Fire Boys will aim to hoist the flag of Ghana in this year's CAF Champions League campaign, having emerged winners of the Ghana Premier League last term.

Coach Yusif Abubakar's outfit were bundled out of the ongoing GHALCA G-8 following their 2-0 loss to Asante Kotoko in the final group match of the competition.

The Dormaa-based side's preparedness ahead of their Africa campaign have been questioned by a section of their supporters and football pundits alike amid their shambolic display against the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

But leading marksman, Bright Adjei has allayed the fears of their supporters, claiming that they remain poised for the forthcoming test.

“Preparations towards Africa is on a high because during the Christmas and New Year holidays, we were still in camping preparing for the CAF Champions League as well the League. If we really want to thrive in the Africa competition we really need to work very hard,” Adjei told Ashh FM.

He added, “We so many new players among us, who are very good and experienced, so their inclusion to the team will be very helpful to our quest to conquer Africa.”

Aduana will travel to Cairo on February 9 to play as guests to Al Tahadi in the first leg of the preliminary round following CAF's decision to move the game from Libya to Egypt due to unstable political situation in the country.

By: Reuben Obodai (@Reuben Obodai on twitter)

