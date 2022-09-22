We are ready to compete against Brazil – Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani

Ghana assistant coach Didi Dramani is confident of a positive result for the Black Stars against Brazil.

Dramani believes the Black Stars are capable of beating the five-time world champions, who are heavy favourites to win Friday's match.

Ghana will face the South American team in a pre-World Cup friendly in Le Havre, France

The Samba Boys enter the game unbeaten in 13 games, having scored 30 goals in that time.

They have also assembled a strong squad, which includes Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar and Real Madrid duo Vinicuis Jr. and Rodrygo.

“Looking at the players and the technical staff, first of all it’s an opportunity to come together and to play high profile games of this kind and that gives you the opportunity to know that you are playing not less but a country like Brazil but you know we also have the quality high profile players in an actual sense even though we still say that Brazil has the higher, quality and everybody acknowledges this but we also have the quality”

“You all our guys are around. Salisu is around, Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and others. So having all these to mix up with the older ones gives us the opportunity to also be able to know that we have to compete. We are ready to compete” he told Ghanasportspage.com.

The Brazil friendly is one of two matches for Ghana with the second set to be played on September 27 against Nicaragua.