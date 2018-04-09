'We beat Hearts of Oak without any tactic'- Berekum Chelsea coach

Head coach of Berekum Chelsea Svetislav Tanasijevic has disclosed that he allowed his charges to play without any tactic in the win against Hearts of Oak in Week 5 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues recorded their first victory of the ongoing league campaign on Sunday as they humiliated Hearts of Oak 3-0 at the Golden City Park.

Second half goals from Stephen Amankona, Brimah Mohammed and Collins Ameyaw condemned the Phobians to their second defeat of the season.

"First of all, I want to thank my supporters for their support and the players. We controlled the game through out the game," the 41-year-old Serbian tactician said. "We knew what we were doing. We knew we would win today. My players were under pressure to win. We controlled the game minute by minute which wasn't easy." "I told my players, today No tactics. We will win with the heart." Chelsea are now on the 15th position on the league log having one home outstanding game with Elmina Sharks.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)