We beg Ghanaians to have faith in the Black Stars- Richard Ofori 

Deputy Black Stars captain Richard Ofori has pleaded with the fans to have faith in the team going into the World Cup.

The Black Stars engaged in two international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua during the break.

Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil and recovered to beat Nicaragua 1-0 on Tuesday in Spain through a strike from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The two matches served as a test for Coach Otto Addo and his technical team including the playing body ahead of the Mundial.

Most Ghanaian fans were unhappy about the performances of the Black Stars in the two friendlies played.

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper said in an interview that Ghanaians should have faith in the team ahead of the World Cup.

"We won 1-0 and the positive thing about this game is that we created a lot of chances. We beg Ghanaians to have faith in this team and support us.", he told Accra-based radio station Happy FM.

Ghana will play one final preparatory game in November against Switzerland before jetting off to the Mundial where they face Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H of the 2022 World Cup.