We had some useful discussions about set pieces – Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of Nicaragua match

Coach Otto Addo says the Black Stars had useful discussions about set pieces ahead of Nicaragua friendly.

Last Friday, the Black Stars struggled to defend set pieces and were punished by Brazil in Le Havre.

The five-time world champions won 2-0, with two goals coming from set pieces.

PSG defender Marquinhos was left unmarked in the box and headed in the opener after nine minutes, and Richarlison scored his second goal with a header from a free kick before halftime.

"We had some useful discussions about set pieces. Yesterday we trained them again and we hope that we improve in that and we don’t concede goals anymore like that," Addo said.

Black Stars will take on Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain with the match scheduled to kick off at 6 pm local time.