We have to keep it cool - Ghana coach Otto Addo on wasted chances against Nicaragua

Ghana coach Otto Addo believes his team's attackers lacked composure in Tuesday's narrow victory over Nicaragua.

The Black Stars should have won by a large margin, but their wastefulness led to a 1-0 victory in Lorca, Spain.

Addo made several changes to the team that had been humiliated by Brazil, starting Inaki Williams, Osman Bukari, and Fatawu Issahaku up front, and it was the Sporting Lisbon winger who scored in the 35th minute for Ghana.

In the second half, Ghana dominated possession and created numerous chances, but they were all wasted.

Inaki Williams, Mohammed Kudus, and Osman Bukari all blew great opportunities.

"I think Iñaki had one very big chance so he was well located and he had very good runs which created space for others. So therefore Kudus had good chances, and Osman Bukari also. We have to keep it cool," Addo said.

Black Stars will play another friendly against Switzerland on November 17 before beginning their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.

They will then play South Korea and Uruguay to complete the group stage.