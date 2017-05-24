We have trained for penalties against Niger- Ghana U17 coach Fabin

Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says his side have practiced for penalties as they face Niger in the African Junior Championship semi-final on Wednesday.

The Black Starlets were a free-scoring side in their opening two matches where they netted nine goals and conceded none but failed to find the back of the net in their 0-0 draw with Guinea.

Ghana are favourites to account for Le Mena Cadets after beating them twice in two international friendlies played in Accra last month.

Fabin says his side have trained any outcome at the Stade de Port Gentil.

''We have also trained for penalties just in case because we are now in the knockout stages. Seriously, we want to use the remaining matches of these tournament to show the world that Africa would be a force to be reckoned with at the World Cup in India,'' Fabin said in a post-match interview.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)