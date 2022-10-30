'We must continue to work harder' - Hearts of Oak coach after comeback win against GoldStars

Hearts of Oak coach Slvako Matic has challenged his players to work harder following Saturday's laborious win over Bibiani GoldStars.

Prince Owusu's curling effort from outside the box beat Richmond Ayi, who was well off his line, and GoldStars held on until the second half, when goalkeeper Joseph Baah was sent off in the 60th minute for hitting Hearts of Oak striker Yassin Ouatching.

Hearts of Oak made the extra man count as substitute Isaac Mensah equalised from close range before Gladson Awako scored the winner with a spectacular free kick to give the Phobians their first league victory of the season and Matic a winning start.

"Before this game, they feel the pressure of course and when you concede this cheap goal something will be more difficult for us. But I think we have a good game.

"During the game, we immediately changed formation from 4-4-2 to 3-3-4. Tactically we made good things and the most important thing is my players, they have a big wish to win. We must continue to work harder because every game will be difficult," Matic told reporters.

Hearts of Oak's next game is against Kotoku Royals in Cape Coast.