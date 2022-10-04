'We need a result in both games' – Ajax man Mohammed Kudus looking forward to duels with Napoli

Mohammed Kudus is grateful for the opportunity to play in the Champions League at Ajax.

The Ghana international rewarded his confidence by scoring against both Rangers and Liverpool, but he is far from content.

"That is the stage on which you want to play as a football player," Kudus told Ajax TV.

"It's a great test to play at that level. That's our dream. As a child, you dream of playing in the Champions League and at a World Cup. So, it's a dream come true, but playing alone is not enough. You want to help the team and be decisive."

"We're not done yet. There is still a long way to go. It's a good start, but I can do better. The most important are the three points and qualifying for the next round. That is the goal of the team, after that my individual goal will follow automatically."

The attacking midfielder notes that in the Champions League there is no time to take it easy. In this way, results must also be achieved during the next two duels with Napoli.

Ajax will host Napoli on Tuesday before travelling to Italy for the second leg next week.

“Every group match is important because it is an exciting group. The home and away games are important games. We need a result in both games. Every match matters, because it's close together in our group.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Ajax in recent weeks, and this is not by chance. He has scored seven goals and is not ready to slow down.

“Thanks to God I'm in the best shape and I feel good. As a result, I now play a lot and I am getting fitter. I have never doubted myself because I know what I can do. It has slowed down my development a bit, but despite everything I have always believed in myself. I'm sure I still have a lot to show."