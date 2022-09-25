We need to work on our finishing - Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo after Hearts of Oak draw

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbo admitted his side were wasteful, which cost them three points against Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Zerbo stated that they must improve their finishing after squandering several chances in the 1-1 draw in Kumasi.

Kotoko should have won easily, but their attackers, particularly Steven Mukwala, made crucial errors that proved costly in the end.

Yusif Mubarik scored in the 57th minute, but defender Caleb Amankwah equalised in the 88th minute as Hearts snatched a point.

"Yes, last week, we all saw the performance of the players, in fact, it was very disappointing but today, they showed that indeed they are here for action.

"We still need to work on our finishing, you saw that we had a lot of chances but unfortunately, we couldn’t use them but we will go back and work in order to utilize our chances in subsequent games," Zerbo said.

Kotoko's next game is at home against Nsoatreman on Wednesday.