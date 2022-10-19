We want Nico Williams to be a better player - Athletic Club manager Valverde

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has said that the priority is to help youngster Nico Williams become a better player, rather than whether or not he makes Spain's World Cup squad.

Williams recorded his second assist of the season, but overall fifth goal contribution in the league, during Bilbao's 2-2 draw with Getafe on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old left his marker for dead with a brilliant skill before setting up Raul Garcia for the game's second goal after his brother Inaki Williams had opened the scoring.

After the game, Valverde was asked if Nico, who made his Spain debut in the UEFA Nations League last month, had a chance to go to Qatar. He stated: "I don't have to see him there, if not I look because he's fixed with us to be ready for Sunday's game against FC Barcelona. Whether or not he goes to the World Cup is another matter," he cleared.

"He is a young player who is doing things, who is a regular starter this year, whom we value a lot and we want him to be at Athletic, and if he also goes to Qatar, well, better,... but let the team decide that. It's coach Luis Enrique's job to decide."

Nico, in his second appearance, assisted Alvaro Morata's winner against Portugal as Spain progressed to the Nations League semi-finals