“We want to be the broadcasters of Ghana Premier league” – Kwese TV

Kwese Sports, a television network which operates in the Sub-Saharan Africa, has expressed interest in becoming the media right owners of the Ghana Premier League.

Kwese free sport which was launched on August 12, 2016, has become one of African’s largest Free To Air (FTA) Channels with over 100,000,000 viewers across the continent.

Mr. Strive Masiyiwa, owner of Econet Wireless, which has Kwese Sports as one of its subsidiaries said at a press conference on Thursday, that Kwese would be glad to become the broadcasters of the Ghana Premier league.

He says most Africans would love to watch the Ghanaian league because of the country’s enviable achievement over the past years.

"We respect contractual agreements, Ghana has a contract with another company and we can’t do anything about that at the moment. We would wait until there is an opportunity to bid and compete with others. We would be very happy to have that opportunity in future.

"Ghana football is very popular across Africa and people in the other part of the continent would want to sit to watch it.

"People love Ghanaian football because of what they have achieved with the national teams for instant the World Cup in South Africa. Ghana is one of the few countries that have been successful in football”. Said Masiyiwa.

Source: Ghana News Agency (GNA)

