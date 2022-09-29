"We will get there"- Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts after international friendlies

Black Stars left-back Baba Rahman remains confident of Ghana's chances ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after playing a role in the international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Reading defender started in the 3-0 defeat to Brazil and was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory over Nicaragua.

Despite the mixed results during the international break, Rahman remains positive with a little over a month left to start the World Cup.

"Good exercise with the national team. More work to do but we will get there. Thanks for all the support and love. God bless our homeland and make us great and strong," he wrote on Twitter.

The former Augsburg defender returns to England to rejoin Reading ahead of the return of the English Championship this weekend.

Baba Rahman is one of the experienced players in the Black Stars team, having made 46 appearances for Ghana. He is expected to make Otto Addo's team for the World Cup in Qatar.