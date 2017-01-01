''We will win 2017 AFCON for Nana Addo''- Black Stars ace Agyemang Badu

Stand-in Black Stars captain Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says his teammates are determined to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to make president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo proud.

The Udinese star spoke on behalf on his teammates after meeting with a two-man delegation from the incoming president.

''We want to congratulate the president-elect for the wonderful job he has done throughout the year and being elected next president of the the republic of Ghana,'' he said.

"Secondly, the team is poised for action when the tournament starts on the 14th of January. We started our training three days ago and so far there's no injury in camp, everything is going on well.

''We are leaving here tomorrow to Dubai as president (Kwesi Nyantakyi) said to continue our intense training programmes.

''With the quality in camp, the cohesion and team spirit, I think Nana will be proud of us by the time the tournament ends.''

Stand in captain Emmanuel Agyemang Badu takes his turn to address the delegation. #joysports pic.twitter.com/J0OaHyL9Fs — #JoySports 99.7FM (@JoySportsGH) January 1, 2017

