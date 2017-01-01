Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
''We will win 2017 AFCON for Nana Addo''- Black Stars ace Agyemang Badu

Published on: 01 January 2017
Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu and his teammates at the Alisa hotel.

Stand-in Black Stars captain Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says his teammates are determined to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to make president-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo proud. 

The Udinese star spoke on behalf on his teammates after meeting with a two-man delegation from the incoming president.

''We want to congratulate the president-elect for the wonderful job he has done throughout the year and being elected next president of the the republic of Ghana,'' he said.

"Secondly, the team is poised for action when the tournament starts on the 14th of January. We started our training three days ago and so far there's no injury in camp, everything is going on well.

''We are leaving here tomorrow to Dubai as president (Kwesi Nyantakyi) said to continue our intense training programmes.

''With the quality in camp, the cohesion and team spirit, I think Nana will be proud of us by the time the tournament ends.''

Comments

This article has 8 comment(s), give your comment
  • Big foolish Bug. says:
    January 01, 2017 09:29 pm
    Stupid. Win for yourself and tax payers. Does that mean you didn't want to make Mahamah proud? Foolish illiterate
  • lejend says:
    January 01, 2017 09:45 pm
    Put your thinking cup on, he would do same for Mahama.
  • King straw says:
    January 01, 2017 10:03 pm
    The most talkertive player in ghana black star, a midfielder who doesn't hae a flair , a midfielder who can not pass a ball with his left foot tweaa soo so juju they are doing for call up, a agyemang Badu 40 years old man who claim to be 26 years
  • Steve says:
    January 01, 2017 10:57 pm
    Kwasia...Stop Making Mouth Mouth.... We can't win the Afcon with Konkonsah Playerd
  • Col. Q says:
    January 01, 2017 11:03 pm
    Nonsense and STUPID! The team is the senior national team and not for Nana Addo! If you are able to win the cup , it is for the whole nation! It is not Nana Addo who pays the Black Stars, it is the TAXPAYER! Nonsense, because as a captain, you should be careful not to play politics here, these are the petty things which destroy the team moral of the team ! UNGUARDED STATEMENTS! The team management should be looking at such things rather than always thinking about their per diem!
  • Asamoah says:
    January 01, 2017 11:06 pm
    I said it..this agyemang badu guy talks too much.... for bringing politics into black stars is the reason why the black stars will not win the afcon... stupid Ashante ape. You are as ugly as your brainless nana ado..
  • The Don says:
    January 01, 2017 11:09 pm
    Agyemang Badu.. shut up!!!shut your stupid mouth . Are the captain... learn from Dede and be humble. Or better still Stephen appian is still alive and u can learn alot of leadership qualities from him..
  • Stupid Fooool! So they delibrately continue to perform poorly to make Prez Mahama unpopular huh? We will SEE whether they win Afcon 2017 and also qualify for the 2018 world cup. KWASIAPANYIN!! says:
    January 02, 2017 12:32 am
    Chris

