Weather predictions shows to make a beautiful game between Ghana and Ethiopia

The weather predictions for Sunday the 11th of June 2019 indicate that there will not be heavy rains and temperatures will fluctuate between 26 to 30 degrees.

That should be good news for lovers of good football as it’s the perfect environment for football in West Africa.

The game will be the first for new Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah who is making a return to the team for the first time in two years.

For the Ethiopia even a draw will be a positive results as they look to build for the AFCON 2019.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)