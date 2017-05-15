Week 15 NASCO man of the match winners - Patrick Razak leads the pack

The most outstanding performers of the weekend's Premier League matches went home with sleek Nasco legacy X5 mobile phones for being named Nasco man of the match of their respective games.

WAFA kicked off week 15 in Sogakope, beating Inter Allies 2:0 with Prince Obeng Ampem scoring a brace. However, Richmond Lamptey was adjudged the most outstanding performer as he was named the Nasco man of the match.

On Sunday, Accra Hearts of Oak thumped Liberty Professionals 3:0 in Dansoman and Patrick Razak was named the Nasco man of the match eventhough Thomas Abbey hit a brace and Cosmos Dauda got the Phobian's other goal.

In Tamale, Bolga All Stars lost 2:1 at home to visiting Medeama, but it was All Stars' Ibrahim Giyasu, who was named the Nasco man of the match.

Premier League April player of the month, Stephen Sarfo of Berekum Chelsea won the Nasco man of the match in his side's goalless draw with Accra Great Olympics in Berekum.

At Bechem, United drew 1:1 with Aduana Stars and the Nasco man of the match went to Bechem United's Eric Owusu.

Ashantigold returned to winning ways with a 1:0 win over Wa All Stars, and Hans Kwofie was adjudged the most outstanding performer of the game, winning the Nasco man of the match prize.

Tema Youth held Asante Kotoko 0:0 in Kumasi and Tema Youth's James Akaminko was named the Nasco man of the match in, the tight game.?

Finally, Adams Farouk emerged as the Nasco man of the match in his side's 2:1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs in Elmina.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)