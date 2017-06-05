WEEK 17 NASCO MVP AWARDS: Majeed Ashimeru, Alfred Okai Quaye show class

WAFA's Majeed Ashmeru and Berekum Chelsea's Alfred Okai Quaye showed outstanding performances for their sides in the week 17 clashes of the Ghana Premier League - Okai Quaye hit a hat trick and Majeed, a brilliant finish.

WAFA grabbed the headlines over the weekend with their ruthless 5:0 defeat of Hearts of Oak, and one of the key actors who plotted the humiliating defeat of the Phobians was Majeed Ashimeru.

In Berekum Chelsea's dramatic 3:2 win over Aduana Stars, the NASCO man of the match went to hat-trick hero Alfred Okai Quaye, while Akwasi Acheampong was adjudged the man of the match in Bechem United's 2:0 win over Wa All Stars in Bechem.

Ashantigold's Theophilus Nyame became the first player to win two successive NASCO man of the match prize after he was named the most outstanding player in Ashantigold's 3:0 thrashing of Ebusua Dwarfs. Nyame had emerged man of the in week 16 against Wa All Stars.

Elmina Sharks staged a late show to beat Medeama 2:0 in Elmina.

But despite the defeat, Medeama goalkeeper, Yaw Ansah was adjudged the NASCO man of the match to become the first goalkeeper to win the prize since NASCO came on board.

In Tamale, Ibrahim Giyasu was man of the match in Bolga All Stars' 1:1 draw with Inter Allies, while Joseph Paintsil of Tema Youth won the prize in his side's 0:0 draw with Liberty Professionals in Tema.

Accra Great Olympics held Asante Kotoko to a 1:1 draw in Kumasi and Olympics' David Agordome was handed the star of the afternoon.

All the man of the match winners received NASCO Legacy X5 mobile phones.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

