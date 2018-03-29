'We'll do everything to put away referee David Laryea,'- peeved Oduro Nyarko says after Dreams FC loss

Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars Oduro Nyarko has descended heavily on referee David Laryea for his performance in their 1-0 defeat to Dreams FC on Match day 3 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

The former Premier League champions were pipped 1-0 courtesy an 8th minute strike by budding hitman Sharani Zubeiru at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Midway through the second half, the Northerners had a penalty shout waved off by referee David Laryea after Jeffrey Degorl was tripped by Razak Cromwell.

And in an interview with Happy FM, Oduro Nyarko insisted that their lost was caused by referee Laryea and disclosed that they will take him on till justice is served.

"Things didn't go well, the performance was good but the forwards couldn't convert the chances we had," Sarfo stated on Happy FM.

"The referee didn't do well because we had a clear penalty in the second half but he surprisingly waved it off. If he says that incident didn't merit a penalty then he should be ashamed of himself."

"As I'm talking now, I'm at the GFA headquarters now to file my complaint to the match review panel. StarTimes have the tape and I believe they [match review panel] will judge it.

"His performance in the game was okay but that penalty decision he waved off clears every good thing he did in the game. I believe and convinced that he will be put away for a long time after the match review panel watch the video...I have that conviction."

