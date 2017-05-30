"We're not ready to relinquish our top position, declares Aduana coach Yusif Abubakar

Aduana Stars coach Yusif Abubakar says they are not ready to relinquish their top spot after their big win over Bechem United last Sunday.

Aduana Stars are heavily favoured by connoisseurs to clinch this season’s Ghana Premier League title but a run of poor results in the middle of the season, and the remarkable form of WAFA meant they finished the first half of the campaign in second position.

However, the club has commenced the second round in a scintillating fashion by spanking Bechem united 3-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park last Sunday to leapfrog the Academy Boys on the standings after their 1-0 loss to Inter Allies in Accra.

“A lot of teams are in the title race but we are ready for any team. To be the best we have to beat the best around us,” Abubakar told Sports Crusader.com

“We know we are not champions yet and to stay at our current position we have to work extra harder.”

“I am not ruling out any team for the title as yet but the likes of WAFA, Hearts of Oak, and Kotoko cannot be ruled out just yet. Hopefully we stay here for the rest of the season.”

The Ogya Boys top the standings with 33 points after 16 games while WAFA drops to second with 32 points.

