West Brom and Aston Villa to rival Crystal Palace for Leicester City man Jeff Schlupp

West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa are set to rival Crystal Palace for £12million rated Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp.

The Guardian claim the two clubs ready to match the Foxes demand for the unsettled wideman.

Schlupp has been linked with a move away from the King Power stadium with Crystal Palace believed to be leading the race for his signature.

But Villa and West Brom have entered the race as the battle hottens up with reports claiming the two sides are ready to break bank to sign the versatile man.

The Ghana international has fell off the perking order this season, managing only four starts and nine appearances in total.

